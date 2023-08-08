Imran Khan's nod must for implementation of PTI core committee decisions

Naeem Haider Panjutha (centre) arrives for a media briefing in Islamabad on August 7, 2023. — AFP

PTI chief says he's got final authority to sanction party decisions.

Orders the party's decisions to be communicated via lawyers.

Imran Khan currently imprisoned in Attock jail after conviction.

Naeem Haider Panjotha, the legal counsel of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Chairman Imran Khan, revealed that decisions made by the party's core committee are subject to the PTI chief's approval.

Panjotha announced the development during Geo News programme 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath', conveying the message of the former prime minister, who is presently imprisoned in the Attock jail due to his conviction in the Toshakhana case by an Islamabad trial court, resulting in a three-year jail sentence.

Khan's lawyer said that the PTI chairman has stipulated that all core committee verdicts should be communicated through his legal representatives with him reserving the final authority to sanction these decisions as the chairman.

A day earlier, PTI's core committee met and issued a statement condemning Khan's incarceration in an "extremely shameful and inhumane environment".



"The most respected leader of the nation, the leader of Pakistan's largest party and the former prime minister is being imprisoned in the agonising, inhumane and dangerous environment in terms of health and safety," the statement read.

Flies, insects in Imran Khan's cell

The PTI chairman had met the lawyer in the Attock jail earlier on Monday where he conveyed his concerns regarding the environment at the prison with flies taking over his cell during the day and insects at night.



Khan told his lawyer that he would spend his whole life in jail if he has to.

Panjutha said there was a third attack on the PTI chief's house, while an attempt to break into Bushra Bibi's room was also made and the police did not show an arrest warrant before apprehending Khan.

The PTI chief was arrested from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore after being convicted in the Toshakhana case with accusations of misusing his 2018 to 2022 premiership to buy and sell gifts in state possession that were received during visits abroad and worth more than Rs140 million ($635,000).

Khan denies the allegations against him.

"Charges of misdeclaration of assets have been proven against the PTI chairman," the Additional and Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar mentioned in his judgement.

Judge Dilawar sentenced the PTI chief to three-year imprisonment, issuing arrest warrants against him and a fine of Rs100,000.

The judge also rejected Khan's petition against the maintainability of the case.

The party of the former prime minister, who was ousted from office after a no-confidence motion was moved against him in April 2022, has moved the Supreme Court against the trial court's order, seeking to declare Judge Dilawar's verdict "null and void".

The PTI has also approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq requesting Khan's transfer from Attock jail to Adiala jail.