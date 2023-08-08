‘Britain’s Got Talent’ judge Amanda Holden sells London home for £5 million

‘Britain’s Got Talent’ judge Amanda Holden sells her London home for £5 million

Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden has sold her home in London for a whopping £5 million after she originally put the listing up in May 2022. She is taking after her fellow judge Simon Cowell as she looks for her new luxury home.

She initially bought the house for herself back in 2015 for a whopping £3.5 million so she has gone on to make a profit of £1.5 million after making changes to suit her personal taste.

She used to reside in the house along with her husband as well as her children including 17-year-old Lexi and 11-year-old Hollie but it appears as if Lexi will be making her home in America for college causing Amanda to move on from their family residence.

For their weekend trips, the family often go off to their home in the Cotswolds meanwhile for the summer, they’ve decided to go to the Mediterranean where Amanda is splitting her time between the holiday and filming for the second season of her show, The Italian Job.

Her now former house in London is located near Richmond Park and boasts several expensive features including a palm tree, a hot tub located in the garden, and a drawing by the Connor Brothers which costs £30,000.