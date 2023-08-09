Bayern Munich pursue Harry Kane with £94.6m bid as deadline approaches

Bayern Munich pursues Harry Kane with £94.6m bid as deadline approaches.—[email protected]

As the transfer window countdown intensifies, Bayern Munich is gearing up to make an assertive move by presenting a substantial £94.6 million bid for Tottenham's star striker, Harry Kane.

The German champions are leaving no stone unturned, preparing a comprehensive offer of €110 million, including potential add-ons, set to be presented to Tottenham in the coming days.

Despite a previous bid of over £86 million, inclusive of add-ons, being rebuffed on Monday, Bayern Munich remains committed to securing the services of the 30-year-old forward. With Kane's aspiration to finalise his future before Tottenham's season opener against Brentford this weekend, negotiations have reached a critical juncture.

Bayern's internal hierarchy continues to emphasise Kane's pivotal role as their foremost priority, as communicated by Sky Germany. Nevertheless, a concrete consensus between the two clubs has yet to emerge, and as it stands, Kane's inclination leans towards remaining with Tottenham.

Harry Kane's rapport with newly-appointed Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou has contributed to his sense of contentment. While he participated in Sunday's fixture against Shakhtar Donetsk, he was not part of the squad for the final friendly against Barcelona on Tuesday.

Kane's contract is set to expire next summer, introducing a strategic challenge for Spurs. The dilemma of retaining him beyond this transfer window while risking a departure on a free transfer next year has created intricate negotiations.

Notably, Kane's remarkable performance saw him amass 30 Premier League goals in the previous season. However, Tottenham's eighth-place finish, devoid of European football and silverware since 2008, paints a complex picture.

With a striking record of 280 goals in 435 appearances for the club, Kane's contribution is undeniable, solidifying his status as a key asset. Despite entering his thirties, experts highlight his playing style that transcends pace, indicating the potential for him to maintain peak performance well into his mid-thirties.

Concurrently, discussions surrounding Kane's potential transfer trigger a broader analysis of its implications. Chelsea and other clubs loom as potential destinations, contingent upon ongoing negotiations and the broader club dynamics.

The ramifications of Kane's departure on Tottenham's goal-scoring prowess and overall performance come under close scrutiny. Amidst these intricacies, the final days of the transfer window are poised to witness high-stakes negotiations and pivotal decisions for both Bayern Munich and Tottenham.