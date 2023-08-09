Caretaker premier: Meeting between PM Shehbaz, Raja Riaz delayed

Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly, Raja Riaz calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on March 4, 2023. — APP

LAHORE: The much-awaited meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Opposition leader Raja Riaz today (Wednesday), to deliberate over names of caretaker premier ahead of general elections, is yet again postponed, sources informed Geo News.

According to the sources, the reason behind the delay is Raja Riaz's busy schedule, as he is unable to meet with the prime minister today.

However, he himself confirmed that despite the delay, his meeting will be held today. "It is possible to meet the prime minister again tomorrow."

The meeting between the two was scheduled to be held today at 4pm, while the Opposition leader was informed about it in writing.

Pakistan's parliament is due to be dissolved today, ushering in a technocrat-led interim government to oversee an election that will not include PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The country has been in political turmoil since the former premier, who was ousted after a no-confidence motion last year, was arrested for graft during the weekend following a months-long crackdown on his party.

By law, elections should be held within 90 days of parliament's dissolution, but the outgoing government has already warned they are likely to be delayed.

When asked if there was a deadlock between him and the premier, Raja Riaz denied any such proposition. He also confirmed that the assembly will be dissolved today.

"There is time for three days, during which consultations will be done together," he said, adding that the names for interim premier will go to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), if there is no agreement on the three names.

Riaz insisted that he will ensure an agreement on one name with the prime minister. "All efforts will be made to finalise the name of the interim [premier] with the prime minister."

Geo News asked the Opposition leader if a politician or a bureaucrat be better for the post. "There will be a better name that will be appreciated by the public and the media," he replied.

The opposition leader, on Tuesday, spoke with Geo News stating that the proposed names of the interim prime ministers will be shared by the government, adding that he will also suggest a few names from his side.



"Prior to this, no name for the caretaker prime minister from the premier was given nor was there any consultation," Riaz said.

He said that he has finalised three names after the consultation with his colleagues. Riaz told Geo News that PM Shehbaz said the decision of the caretaker prime minister will be made through collective consultation.

"Shehbaz Sharif had said that no name has been shortlisted yet for the caretaker prime minister and Nawaz Sharif is being consulted on this matter," Riaz said, adding that the PML-N is trying to introduce an acceptable name for the position.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah earlier confirmed that former finance minister Hafeez Sheikh's name was shortlisted for the post.

On the other hand, PM Shehbaz had Tuesday confirmed that he would write to President Dr Arif Alvi today (August 9) to dissolve the National Assembly, which would bring the incumbent government’s term to a marginally premature end.

The government has announced that assemblies will be dissolved three days ahead of the mandated period, following which elections are to be held within 90 days.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad, PM Shehbaz said: “After completing our [government’s] term tomorrow, I will write and send [the advice] to the president to dissolve the assembly and then an interim government will take over.”