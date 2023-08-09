Who will be the next caretaker PM?

According to security czar, former finance minister Hafeez Shaikh is among candidates for interim PM. — Illustration/Geo.tv

As the National Assembly is set to be dissolved today (Tuesday), all eyes are set on who will get the coveted post of caretaker prime minister.



The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government has decided to dissolve the lower house of parliament prematurely on August 9 (today), three days shy of its constitutional term ending on August 12, to allow the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold general elections within 90 days instead of 60 days stipulated time period if legislature completes its tenure.

Guessing game is rife on mainstream and social media, with analysts and political pundits speculating the name of a potential candidate for the post of interim prime minister.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that no name for the caretaker prime minister had been finalised yet, and consultation on the matter with allies and party supremo Nawaz Sharif was underway.

Under the Constitution, PM Shehbaz and Leader of Opposition Raja Riaz are required to hold deliberations to pick the interim prime minister.

However, they have not held a consultation yet with sources telling the Geo News that Riaz postponed meeting with the premier today owing to his “busy schedule”.

However, he himself confirmed that despite the delay, his meeting will be held today. "It is possible to meet the prime minister again tomorrow."

The meeting between the two was scheduled to be held today at 4pm, while the opposition leader was informed about it in writing.

Names for caretaker PM emerge so far

Incumbent Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s name was first reported in the media for the slot of caretaker prime minister.

Following the backlash, the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) rejected the media reports saying that his name was never proposed for the coveted slot.

Lately, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah revealed that former finance minister Hafeez Shaikh, who served as the financial czar during the previous tenure of PPP and PTI-led governments, is among the candidates for the caretaker PM.

The names of PML-N Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former Punjab governor Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood were also reported by the sources to be in the race for caretaker prime minister.

The name of Jalil Abbas Jilani, former foreign secretary and Pakistan envoy to Washington, is also being speculated for the post of caretaker prime minister.