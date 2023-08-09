Joe Rogan shares his shocking views on 'Barbie'

Joe Rogan cannot wrap his mind around the outrage 'Barbie' sparked

One list, Joe Rogan delights not to have his name on: Barbie-haters.

The popular podcaster invited Post Malone on his show, where he shared his disbelief that how come the Doll Mattel flick sparked so much anger in moviegoers.



"A lot of people are upset about the Barbie movie, and I left [the theatre] perplexed," the Joe Rogan Experience host added.

"It was a fun, silly movie — I laughed. But at the end of it, I was like, 'How did people get outraged at that?'"

He continued: "I know some people personally who said it's anti-men, I'm like, 'No, it's making fun of dorks.'

Earlier, some female users on Tiktok revealed they are making their boyfriends take the 'Barbie test' to check their views on the film.

"Take your boyfriend to Barbie if he doesn't understand the movie… dump him," one user barked.

Another bluntly puts it, "If you're dating a man and he doesn't like the Barbie movie, you need to break up with him."

"Agreed. He is not Kenough for you," someone replied.

A third added, "I think taking your boyfriend to Barbie should be your relationship test to decide if he's a good long-term partner."