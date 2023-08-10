ECP bans transfers, postings until caretaker govt takes charge

An anti-terrorist force personal uses a metal detector to check the area of the Election Commission of Pakistan in Islamabad on August 26, 2008. — AFP

ECP writes to Establishment Division regarding transfers, postings.

Says they can take place as per the law and policy after interim setup.

Letter states the caretaker government will take charge soon.

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday banned transfers and postings on the federal level until the formation of a caretaker setup.

The development came following President Dr Arif Alvi's assent to the premature dissolution of the National Assembly after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif forwarded the summary.

In a letter sent to the Establishment Division, the electoral body said that the National Assembly has been dissolved, adding that all the transfers and postings should be stopped until the formation of a caretaker setup.



The ECP's letter also said that the interim government will take charge soon.

"It has been learnt that transfer and postings of officers have been planned in ministries and divisions on a large scale," said the ECP, urging that any such decision should be avoided until the interim government comes.

The transfers and postings can take place as per the law and policy after the interim government takes charge, added the letter.

With the dissolution of the lower house of parliament, the federal cabinet also stood dissolved.

Caretaker formation

After the dissolution of the National Assembly, a process to appoint a caretaker prime minister will begin under Article 224-A of the Constitution.

PM Shehbaz and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Raja Riaz will hold consultations to finalise the name of the interim prime minister.

If they failed to agree on the name within three days, the matter will go to the parliamentary committee for the appointment of caretaker PM.

Under the law, the premier and the opposition leader will send their respective names for the coveted post to the parliamentary committee.

The parliamentary committee will have to finalise the name of the caretaker prime minister within three days or if it too failed to reach a consensus on the name, then the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will pick the caretaker prime minister within two days from the names proposed by the opposition and the government.

The electoral body will announce the date of the elections under Article 224-1 and if the assembly is dissolved before the completion of the constitutional term, the general elections will have to be held within 90 days.

After the general elections, the ECP is bound to officially notify the election results within 14 days as per the Constitution.

However, the general elections are likely to be delayed in the country after the Council of Common Interests (CCI) approved new census results, requiring the ECP to carry out fresh delimitation — an exercise that will likely take three to four months.

Earlier, when asked if there was a deadlock between him and the premier, Riaz denied any such proposition.



"There is time for three days, during which consultations will be done together," he said, adding that the names for interim premier will go to the ECP if there is no agreement on the three names.

Riaz insisted that he would ensure an agreement on one name with Premier Shehbaz. "All efforts will be made to finalise the name of the interim PM with the prime minister."