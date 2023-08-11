Prince Harry, Meghan Markle earn success over 'Royal Family secrets'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle owe their massive success to the Royal Family, claims an expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are called out for using their Royal name to create a brand of their own.

Public relations expert Ryan McCormic tells Express.co.uk: "These two individuals are most well known for spilling the secrets of the Royal Family (to which they owe all their fame and wealth).”

The expert then suggested the optimum level of work the couple could do to maximise their fame.

“If they had capitalised on the momentum during peak interest with the launch of their Spotify podcast (which they blundered), a fashion line, some type of educational membership course, or something similar; Harry and Meghan could have attained a higher level of prestige,” he comments.

Harry and Meghan signed a multil million dollar deals with both Spotify and Netflix are exiting the Royal Family senior positions. However, later this year, the couple lost their partnership with Spotify over alleged under delivery.