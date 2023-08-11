Karachi to face 'severe gas shortage'

Flames from a gas burner are reflected on a cooker in a private home. — Reuters

Severe shortfall of 107 mmcfd from August 16 to 23 expected.

Gas supply to remain affected in port city from Aug 12 till 27.

SSGC says KE has shut down a power plant or a unit.

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) Thursday announced that consumers in Karachi might face a severe shortage of gas supply from August 12 to 23 due to the maintenance of the Kunnar-Pasakhi Deep (KPD) gas field.

“There will be a shortage of 50 mmcfd from August 12 to 15 whereas there will be a severe shortfall of 107 mmcfd from August 16 to 23,” the SSGC said, adding that the maintenance work in the KPD gas field would take place from August 12 to 27.

The SSGC further said that the gas supply in the port city would remain affected from August 23 to 27 as well whereas areas at the end of the gas distribution system might also face gas supply shortfall.

The gas transmission company further stated that K-Electric (KE) had reduced its gas consumption by 33% due to which the gas shortfall might not be drastic.

“KE had given in writing that it would consume 90 mmcfd,” the SSGC said adding that the power company had shut down a power plant or a unit quoting the power company that 30 mmcfd gas was not required as the weather was good.

“Consumption of gas at will would create complications in the future,” it added.