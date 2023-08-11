Elsa Pataky, 47, consoles Chris Hemsworth as he turns 40

Elsa Pataky on Friday took to Instagram to wish her husband Chris Hemsworth his 40th birthday.



The actor shared a funny picture with the "Thor" actor with a hilarious caption.

"That’s exactly the face he made when I turned 40 my love. But don’t worry, it’s gonna be ok! I’ll be here for you too hold your hand and give you all my beauty secrets. Even if you look better than ever. Happy birthday, " the Spanish model and actor said jokingly.

Elsa Pataky is a 47-year-old model and actor known for her role as Elena Neves in the Fast & Furious franchise.

She has appeared in the films Snakes on a Plane, Giallo and Give 'Em Hell, Malone. She also starred in the Spanish film Di Di Hollywood.





