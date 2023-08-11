 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, August 11, 2023
By
Web Desk

Elsa Pataky, 47, consoles Chris Hemsworth as he turns 40

By
Web Desk

Friday, August 11, 2023

Elsa Pataky, 47, consoles Chris Hemsworth as he turns 40

Elsa Pataky on Friday took to Instagram to wish her husband Chris Hemsworth his 40th birthday.

The actor shared a funny picture with the "Thor" actor with a hilarious caption.

"That’s exactly the face he made when I turned 40 my love. But don’t worry, it’s gonna be ok! I’ll be here for you too hold your hand and give you all my beauty secrets. Even if you look better than ever. Happy birthday, " the Spanish model and actor said jokingly. 

Elsa Pataky is a 47-year-old model and actor known for her role as Elena Neves in the Fast & Furious franchise. 

She has appeared in the films Snakes on a Plane, Giallo and Give 'Em Hell, Malone. She also starred in the Spanish film Di Di Hollywood.


More From Entertainment:

Kaley Cuoco says her baby and pets are her 'Product Testing Crew'

Kaley Cuoco says her baby and pets are her 'Product Testing Crew'
Reese Witherspoon is looking for a ‘kindred spirit’ and in ‘no big rush’ to date

Reese Witherspoon is looking for a ‘kindred spirit’ and in ‘no big rush’ to date
Kanye West 'all-ready' to tweet with watchful eye of Twitter

Kanye West 'all-ready' to tweet with watchful eye of Twitter

Oprah and Jason Momoa help out Hawaii residents amid ‘devastating’ fries

Oprah and Jason Momoa help out Hawaii residents amid ‘devastating’ fries
Chris Hemsworth is dashing as he celebrates 40th birthday with brother

Chris Hemsworth is dashing as he celebrates 40th birthday with brother
Prince Harry's American dreams could be shattered

Prince Harry's American dreams could be shattered

Jason Momoa lost words after Hawaii gutted by fire

Jason Momoa lost words after Hawaii gutted by fire

Jennifer Aniston wants fans to help residents of Maui amid Hawaii fire

Jennifer Aniston wants fans to help residents of Maui amid Hawaii fire

Kate Middleton continues efforts for reconciliation with Prince Harry: ‘Makes late-night phone calls’ video

Kate Middleton continues efforts for reconciliation with Prince Harry: ‘Makes late-night phone calls’
Meghan Markle absent from video featuring Taylor Swift's performance video

Meghan Markle absent from video featuring Taylor Swift's performance

Sharon Osbourne goes shopping in Beverly Hills with her daughter

Sharon Osbourne goes shopping in Beverly Hills with her daughter
Britney Spears reacts to family status amid deadly Hawaii wildfires

Britney Spears reacts to family status amid deadly Hawaii wildfires