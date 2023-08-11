Beyoncé embraces Barbiecore in North Carolina Renaissance show





On Thursday evening, Beyonce delighted fans at the North Carolina Renaissance show as she donned a glamorous pink ensemble.

Channeling her inner Barbie, she confidently rocked a pink mini dress with a single shoulder, accentuating her slender figure. The one sleeve was embellished with feathers, and she complemented the look with opera gloves. Additionally, a sash elegantly draped down one side of her hip.

In addition, the 41-year-old layered over-the-knee stockings on top of her beige fishnet stockings. Her shoes featured a high heel and a Mary Jane strap across her foot to ensure a secure fit.

To complete her look, the songbird adorned fringed pink glasses, although it remained a mystery how she managed to see through them.

The previous evening, she was spotted wearing a revealing black leotard that showcased her ample cleavage. The leotard also featured a sheer panel at the front, offering a glimpse of her well-toned abdomen.

The attention-grabbing ensemble further accentuated her long, toned legs, which she complemented with high heels.

In a nod to bridal aesthetics, the CUFF IT singer added a long black veil to her attire, while her highlighted hair cascaded down. She also accessorized with gloves and long earrings.

Upon sharing new images on Instagram, her fans expressed their enthusiastic admiration for the look. One fan described her as a goddess, while another hailed her show as the greatest they had ever attended.

In a humorous comment, another follower quipped, "So what are you gonna say at my funeral now that you've killed me?"

The Renaissance World Tour marks Beyonce's ongoing ninth concert tour as a chart-topping artist from Texas.