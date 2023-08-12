 
Saturday, August 12, 2023
Ali Sethi rubbishes marriage 'rumours'

Saturday, August 12, 2023

Ali Sethi. — Instagram/alisethiofficial

Famed Pakistani singer and songwriter, Ali Sethi, has finally broken the silence about his marriage rumours days after social media was flooded with all sorts of claims and counterclaims on the matter.

But instead of keeping mum on the tittle-tattle, the 39-year-old decided to set the record straight outrightly denying the "rumour".

"I am not married," Sethi wrote, taking to his Instagram story.

The Pasoori singer, who has turned into a global sensation, said he doesn't know who started the "rumour".

Sethi then went on to write about promoting his latest single Paniya, a collaboration with American musician Noah Georgeson.

"But maybe they should help market my new release," he jokingly wrote, sharing a link to the track.

Screengrab of Ali Sethi's Instagram story

Sethi, who is known for his soothing vocals and vibrant demeanour, has been basking in the popularity of his globally-hit track Pasoori for over a year now.

The Pakistani singer has been featured in national and international media for his eccentric songwriting and singing skills, turning him into an icon for South Asians, particularly those in the diaspora who find Sethi a dynamic representation of the region.

