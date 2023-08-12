BTS Suga goes head-to-head with Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Adele with ‘AGUSTD'

BTS Suga has just managed what seemed impossible with AGUST D and fans are over the moon after it was revealed that he beat household names like Taylor Swift, Beyonce and Adele to the punch.

The momentous occasion started making headlines after it was revealed that multiple Hollywood hotshots were beaten in their tracks once Suga’s mixtape hit iTunes.

Shortly after its release, Suga managed to trend his way up to 100 #1's on iTunes Worldwide.

For those unversed, the mixtape includes guest appearances by major K-Pop names like IU.

Even recently, IU and Suga’s collaboration track People Pt.2, bagged the BEST K-MUSIC award on KM Chart 2023.

Even BTS’ Jungkook surprised fans by joining in for Suga’s three-day encore concert, which is part of his Agust D-Day tour in Seoul.

Check It Out Below:







