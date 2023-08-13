Madonna faces tough health tests for 'Celebration World Tour' return

Madonna, who recently survived a near-fatal bacterial infection, will have to go through rigorous physical and medical tests if she insists on returning to her world tour.



The Queen of Pop is now on the road to recovery and has vowed to perform on her world tour.

According to the Mirror, a source close to concert promoter Live Nation has revealed that if the hitmaker insisted on returning to her world tour, she would have to go through a rigorous process of physical and medical testing and complete all the insurance assurances if she wanted to stay covered.

The source revealed that the central probes will focus on standard matters like heart rates, blood pressure, BMI, ECG, and lung function.

Madonna won't be able to get back on stage easily, as her insurers have been put at huge risk by the singer's recent hospitalization.

The insider revealed that there is no other way around it, and she can't use her influence as one of the biggest superstars in the world to get a deal.

They added that whatever her insurers demand, Madonna will have to sit down with an independent doctor signed off by her insurers and undergo the tests.

In the last week of June, Madonna was rushed to the hospital, where she was treated for a bacterial infection. Following the incident, she had to reschedule the tour dates of her Celebration World Tour.