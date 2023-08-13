 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, August 13, 2023
By
Web Desk

Madonna faces tough health tests for 'Celebration World Tour' return

By
Web Desk

Sunday, August 13, 2023

Madonna faces tough health tests for 'Celebration World Tour' return

Madonna, who recently survived a near-fatal bacterial infection, will have to go through rigorous physical and medical tests if she insists on returning to her world tour.

The Queen of Pop is now on the road to recovery and has vowed to perform on her world tour.

According to the Mirror, a source close to concert promoter Live Nation has revealed that if the hitmaker insisted on returning to her world tour, she would have to go through a rigorous process of physical and medical testing and complete all the insurance assurances if she wanted to stay covered.

The source revealed that the central probes will focus on standard matters like heart rates, blood pressure, BMI, ECG, and lung function.

Madonna won't be able to get back on stage easily, as her insurers have been put at huge risk by the singer's recent hospitalization.

The insider revealed that there is no other way around it, and she can't use her influence as one of the biggest superstars in the world to get a deal.

They added that whatever her insurers demand, Madonna will have to sit down with an independent doctor signed off by her insurers and undergo the tests.

In the last week of June, Madonna was rushed to the hospital, where she was treated for a bacterial infection. Following the incident, she had to reschedule the tour dates of her Celebration World Tour.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry feels 'reassuringly royal' as he gets back to 'stomping' ground

Prince Harry feels 'reassuringly royal' as he gets back to 'stomping' ground
Madonna had 'surreal' wish to marry in Princess Diana home

Madonna had 'surreal' wish to marry in Princess Diana home
King Charles sends heartfelt condolences to US President amidst Maui wildfire crisis

King Charles sends heartfelt condolences to US President amidst Maui wildfire crisis
Meghan Markle could get 'breakthrough' with 'love story' investment

Meghan Markle could get 'breakthrough' with 'love story' investment
Katie Price takes aim at celebrity rivals, calls out industry egos

Katie Price takes aim at celebrity rivals, calls out industry egos
Meghan Markle wants twin births for baby no. 3 & 4? ‘Certainly raising eyebrows’

Meghan Markle wants twin births for baby no. 3 & 4? ‘Certainly raising eyebrows’
Kevin Costner says estranged wife Christine's prenup confusion meant to 'delay' divorce

Kevin Costner says estranged wife Christine's prenup confusion meant to 'delay' divorce
Prince Harry looking ‘happier’ away from Meghan Markle: ‘Difference is striking’ video

Prince Harry looking ‘happier’ away from Meghan Markle: ‘Difference is striking’
King Charles and Queen Camilla issue statement on Hawaii fire

King Charles and Queen Camilla issue statement on Hawaii fire

'David Beckham of polo' avoids defeating Prince Harry?

'David Beckham of polo' avoids defeating Prince Harry?

Drake braids son Adonis’ hair in new pic: DJ Khaled and Tyga drop comments

Drake braids son Adonis’ hair in new pic: DJ Khaled and Tyga drop comments
Prince Harry is showing King Charles a ‘visceral bitterness’

Prince Harry is showing King Charles a ‘visceral bitterness’