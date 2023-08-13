 
Sunday, August 13, 2023
Meghan Markle could get 'breakthrough' with 'love story' investment

Sunday, August 13, 2023

Meghan Markle could get breakthrough with love story investment
Meghan Markle could get 'breakthrough' with 'love story' investment

Meghan Markle could change her fate and career trajectory with screen adaptations.

The Duchess of Sussex, who with her company has invested in buying the movie rights for famous novel Meet Me At The Lake, can 'redefine' her profession.

Novel writer, Canadian author Carley Fortune, tells Vogue about the upcoming movie.

“I’m so thrilled about working with Netflix and Archewell to bring Meet Me At The Lake to the screen,” she told Vogue.

“[The main characters’] love story is dear to my heart, and I can't imagine a more perfect partnership.”

Meanwhile entertainment expert Mark Boardman told Newsweek. said: “Given her background in acting and her prior familiarity with the entertainment industry, the adaptation could provide her a platform to demonstrate her talents and redefine her identity in this new context.

“Any move away from public bombshells is in the right direction for Meghan and Harry and is the breakthrough needed.

“As the couple navigates this project, they might discover new avenues to share their perspectives and grow within the entertainment industry," he established.

