Prince Harry, Meghan Markle taking 'advantage' of 'dead' Royal Family month

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly taking benefit out of Royal Family silence.

Daily Mail’s Diary Editor Richard Eden believes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had planned the month of August to be eventful especially because the Royals do not have events lined up during this time.



Speaking on Palace Confidential, host Jo Elvin said: "August is traditionally a very quiet month for the Royal Family.

"Is that something that Harry and Meghan are deliberately taking advantage of?"

He explained: "August is the dead month for the Royal Family when they are on holiday

"But it seems to be something planned for Harry and Meghan far in advance.

"Not only have we had a string of announcements and stories about their show business career, but we have also had these engagements that Harry is carrying out," adds Mr Eden.

This comes as Meghan and Harry are set to prepare for Invictus Games after Harry's trip to Japan and Singapore.