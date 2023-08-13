 
Sunday, August 13, 2023
JLo's stylish Italian escapade: Seaside meals, shopping sprees, and summer fun

Jennifer Lopez is currently enjoying her summer vacation and making the most of her sun-filled getaway to Italy.

The 54-year-old star has kept her fans updated during the trip. Taking to Instagram, The Hustlers actress recently posted a behind-the-scenes video of her Italy getaway.

In the video, JLo can be seen enjoying a seaside meal at "Lo Scolgio" restaurant. She captioned the video, "Spaghetti ravioli."

The video showed Lopez wearing a strappy floral dress with a structured, corset-like top and a flowy skirt. She appeared to be having lunch with a small group of friends.

At one point in the video, just before taking a forkful of spaghetti into her mouth, she playfully utters in an accent, "It's a spaghetti ravioli." 

She also captured the beautiful scenery and surroundings of Nerano by moving the camera around. 

The actress recently celebrated her 54th birthday and was spotted on a shopping spree on the Italian Island of Capri.

Just before posting the video of herself enjoying lunch, Lopez shared a reel on her Instagram story featuring her on a boat, enjoying a drink from her own brand, Delola.

