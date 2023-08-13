Did Lil Tay orchestrate social media hoax about death? Meta rep breaks silence

 
Sunday, August 13, 2023
By
Web Desk

Lil Tay's Instagram account and the truth behind the rumors of her death have finally been put to rest by a Meta representative.

This representative admits they helped Lil Tay recover her account after the hacking ‘first- hand’.

For those unversed with the original event, an Instagram post appeared earlier this week that talked of the ‘sudden and tragic passing’ of Lil Tay.

At the time an entire statement had been released, and it read, “It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire's sudden and tragic passing. We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain.”

Now, even Meta and its representative have come forward to corroborate the story because many started doubting claims of the hack.

The rep even went as far as to say, that Lil Tay is “being truthful about not being able to access her IG”.

Their statement has been made to TMZ, and according to their findings, Meta confirmed the collaboration attempts and even went as far as to recall the ‘grateful’ demeanor of the star, once everything was retrieved. 

