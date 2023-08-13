 
Sunday, August 13, 2023
By
Muhammad Saleh Zaafir

ECP's decision on election schedule likely next week

Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside the election commission building in Islamabad on August 2, 2022. — AFP
  • CEC Sikandar Raja to make significant decisions regarding polls. 
  • ECP to determine polling day or when to initiate delimitations.
  • Sources say ECP also sought legal guidance from its sub-body.

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is likely to decide the schedule for the upcoming general elections or delimitations of constituencies by the next week, after the electoral body's meeting this week, The News reported.

The meeting to be chaired by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sultan Sikandar Raja will decide on all significant issues in the light of the impending polls and fresh delimitations.

Highly-placed sources in the ECP said that the commission was engaged in observing the developments quietly. 

The appointment of a caretaker prime minister and initiation of the process for the establishment of a caretaker administration in Sindh and Balochistan, have made it imperative for the commission to take decisive action for holding polls.

The commission would have to determine the day for fresh elections or to initiate delimitations of constituencies on the basis of the digital census concluded recently.

The actions of the commission would be within the constitutional framework.

The ECP had its full quorum meeting last week and opted to maintain silence on sensitive subjects.

The sources revealed that the commission had also sought legal guidance on the issues from its relevant wing. The next step would be taken in the light of report to be submitted by the wing, the sources said.

Meanwhile, political observers aren’t hopeful about holding of elections within the stipulated time period of 90 days and the whole process could take eight months.

The commission would take all political parties and relevant stakeholders on board upon taking the final decision about its course of action, the sources added.

