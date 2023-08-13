'Bushra Bibi’s diary reveals Imran Khan’s govt was under influence of sorcery’

Former prime minister Imran Khan (centre) with his wife Bushra Bibi (left) arrive to appear at a high court in Lahore on May 15, 2023. — AFP

All events recorded in the diary took place, insists Hafiz Hamdullah.

JUI-F leader says PTI chief's arrest in Toshakhana case is karma.

"Baseless cases filed against opponents during PTI-led govt."

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Hafiz Hamdullah has said that the alleged personal diary of former first lady Bushra Bibi has revealed that the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government was under the influence of “sorcery”.



Speaking to the media in DI Khan on Sunday, the JUI-F leader said all events recorded in the 'diary', which came to the fore on Friday, already took place.

An alleged diary of Bushra Bibi made startling revelations about her influence in political and private matters revolving around her husband PTI chief Imran Khan’s life.

The alleged diary has several entries, and one of those shows that Bushra Bibi used to decide about the time and the person to put pressure on the judiciary, the army and the government.

The alleged diary emerged just a day after Bushra Bibi met her husband in the Attock jail for the first time after he was arrested from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore on August 5 in connection with the Toshakhana case.

“The PTI chairman’s government was run by the then-first lady. It has been proved from the diary that his [Imran Khan ] government was under the influence of sorcery,” Hamdullah said in today’s interaction with the media.

According to the revelations, from the PTI chief’s diet to control his legal matters, the alleged diary has shown how Bushra Bibi used to dictate Khan and how he followed her directives. It also talks about the situation arising in case the governor’s rule is imposed, stating that the legal team should be prepared to shut down the city and call for a shutter-down strike if it happens.

The diary also sheds light on Bushra Bibi’s role in legal matters, controlling the conversations between Khan and the lawyers. She also instructs her husband to remain silent.

Speaking about May 9 violent protests that saw attacks on defence and public installations, the JUI-F leader said the riots were pre-planned.

He said the conviction and arrest of the PTI chief in a Toshakhana case is karma. “Baseless cases were filed against opponents during the PTI-led government,” he added.

The deposed premier was arrested and sent to the infamous Attock jail on August 5 hours after a trial court in Islamabad sentenced him to three years in prison for concealing proceeds of Toshakhana (state depository) gifts that he received as prime minister during his 2018-2022 tenure.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs100,000 for making false declarations about his assets to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Due to the conviction, the PTI chief was disqualified for five years from holding public office.