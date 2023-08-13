 
pakistan
Sunday, August 13, 2023
Interim PM-designate Kakar relinquishes Senate, party positions ahead of oath-taking

Sunday, August 13, 2023

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, the newly-appointed caretaker prime minister. — Facebook/ Anwar ul Haq Kakar
Caretaker Prime Minister-designate Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Sunday surrendered his membership of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and resigned as a senator.

Taking to X — formerly known as Twitter — Kakar said: “Owing to the fundamental responsibility conferred upon me as the caretaker Prime Minister, I have decided to surrender my membership of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and relinquish my Senate position.”

The caretaker premier-designate also requested the people to pray for him so that he can comply with their expectations by fulfilling his fundamental responsibility in the best manner.

A  day earlier, the newly-appointed caretaker PM, expressed gratitude to all stakeholders for supporting his nomination for the coveted slot to oversee upcoming general elections in the country.

Kakar — a little-known lawmaker belonging to BAP — was selected as caretaker prime minister, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said Saturday.

The decision was taken in the second round of consultations between outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing National Assembly Raja Riaz, and a summary to this effect has been approved by President Arif Alvi under Article 224 1A.

The opposition leader proposed the name of BAP senator. Riaz said he proposed Kakar’s name because he belonged to a smaller province and a non-controversial personality.

Politicians from across the aisle welcomed the appointment and hoped that the interim PM would ensure free and fair polls in the country.

“I am thankful to the Almighty for being given an opportunity to serve the people of Pakistan. My gratitude also extends to all the stakeholders for reposing their trust in me to lead the country,” the interim PM-designate said on the microblogging site.

“Prayers requested from everyone that Allah gives me the fortitude to carry out my responsibilities with due diligence,” he added.

Who is Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar?

Senator Anwar ul Haq Kakar, who has been named the new caretaker prime minister of Pakistan, is a political figure from Balochistan.

Kakar was elected to the Senate in 2018 and has been a very active politician. He has also served as the spokesperson of the provincial government prior to his election to the upper house.

“Though he has been involved in politics, Kakar is widely regarded as a great intellectual in the country,” senior anchorperson Hamid Mir told Geo News.

Mir said that the BAP lawmaker belonged to the Kakar tribe of Pashtun ethnicity, so he represents both Pashtuns and Balochs.

“The senator also enjoys good ties with the mainstream political parties including PML-N and PPP.”

In 2008, Kakar contested the National Assembly election from Quetta on the ticket of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid.

He holds a Master's degree in Political Science, Sociology and is an alumnus of the University of Balochistan.

