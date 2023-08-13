WATCH: Independence Day celebrations begin as nation marks 76th birthday

People carry a giant Pakistani flag while watching ´Beating the Retreat´ ceremony on the eve of the country´s Independence Day celebrations at the Pakistan-India Wagah border post, about 35km from Lahore on August 13, 2023. — AFP

Smiles are everywhere as Pakistanis began the Independence Day celebrations with fireworks, noisy vuvuzelas, waving flags and green and white clothes.

Buildings and houses across the country have been lit up by bright and colourful lights.

Moreover, in Karachi, the resonating spirit of Independence Day took a unique turn, deviating from tradition to embrace a distinctive celebration.



The Freedom Horse Flag March, a captivating event, saw participants of all ages riding on horseback to symbolise progress, harmony, and national cohesion.



The event, organised by Zubi Mama Horse Riding Club, known for its contributions to youth development, redefined the celebration of Pakistan's 76th Independence Day. Starting from Clifton Teen Talwar Roundabout, passing through Avari Tower, Metropole, and concluding at Drigh Road, the march brought a fresh perspective to the occasion.

A remarkable aspect of the Freedom Horse March was the display of not just Pakistan's national flag but also those of its neighbouring friendly nations, such as Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Turkey, Azerbaijan and China.



These flags were proudly carried by young equestrians and children, underscoring Pakistan's unwavering commitment to nurturing enduring friendships in moments of both joy and adversity. The event also showcased the Palestinian and Kashmiri flags, symbolising solidarity with oppressed people worldwide.

Zubair Abul Hussain, the visionary behind the march, conveyed that the inclusion of flags from friendly nations echoed the sentiment that Pakistan's people always remember their friends, especially in times of jubilation.

He emphasised the paramount significance of acknowledging those nations who steadfastly support Pakistan through its difficult times. Beyond its symbolic nature, the horseback ride also embodied the essence that resilient and thriving youth constitute the bedrock of a robust Pakistan.