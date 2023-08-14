 
Monday, August 14, 2023
Demi Moore stuns in green swimsuit while vacationing in Mediterranean

Monday, August 14, 2023

Demi Moore looked as stunning as ever in a green swimsuit as she enjoyed a swim in the Mediterranean. The 60-year-old actress showed off her toned figure as her bikini featured a halter top detailing with matching bottoms.

She held onto a purple noodle float as she opted to go makeup free while splashing around in the water. Her long dark tresses were styled into a loose bun to keep from flying into her face along with a pair of Aviator shades.

She went back on board after her swim and left her hair to flow down her back as she dried off with a towel. She has been enjoying some time off with her good friends Andreas and Athanasia Steggos on their yacht.

Demi is the godmother to the couple’s daughter, Ariadne-Zoe and they were also seen enjoying some lunch with Jeff Bezos as well as his fiancée Lauren Sanchez. They enjoyed their meal on Bezos’ superyacht Koru which costs a shocking $500 million.

Though not in sight, also joining the party was Demi’s precious chihuahua, Pilaf. She is the proud mother of three children including 34-year-old Rumer, 32-year-old Scout as well as 29-year-old Tallulah with her former partner Bruce Willis.

