'Sun King' Prince William beats 'lame' Prince Harry in 36 hours

Prince William has seemingly upstaged Prince Harry in a matter of three days.



The Prince of Wales, who has freshly been bestowed with new military titles alongside wife Kate Middleton, is winning over the popularity game with Harry, who is preparing for Invictus Games.

Royal expert writes about ‘lame’ Harry as opposed to ‘Sun King’ William In her article for news.com.au.

She owns: "In one we have a man who managed to jettison his official standing and cashed in the import of his former working royal life to occasionally carpool with Ellen (I'm guessing) and the other who is looking more and more like a Sun King in the making."

She added: "Or to put it another way, Harry, who served two tours on the frontline of Afghanistan, is now trying to reclaim his lost lad-dom while on a jaunty mini-break while his 'arch-nemesises' William and Kate, the woman who may or may not have made Meghan cry, are being given prestigious roles like sweeties."

Ms Elser then notes how William is living "nearly like the life Harry wanted", instead he is now "creating daggy influencer content with a former Ralph Lauren model".