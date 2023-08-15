Ashey Olsen 'secretly' welcomes baby with husband Louis Eisner

Ashley Olsen has welcomed her first child wit husband Louis Eisner.

The Full House alum, who tied the knot in December 2022, has given birth to a son.

Ashley welcomed her little munchkin a few months ago secretly in New York.

The star, along with sister Mary-Kate are very private about their personal lives.

"We were raised to be discreet people," Mary-Kate told i-D.

"I think that potentially that's just our aesthetic, our design preference," said Ashley in a bid to support her sister.

"But that doesn't mean that we don't also appreciate something truly ornate or maximal," they added.

"Sometimes a collection even starts quite like that, and then gets pared down," she continued. "It doesn't always start from that simplistic place."