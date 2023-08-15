 
pakistan
Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Web Desk

Shehbaz Sharif receives warm welcome from grandchildren on homecoming

Web Desk

Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif's grandchildren embracing him.

Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, who bowed out as the head of the government on Monday, received a warm welcome at his home in Lahore upon his return from Islamabad.

Shehbaz transferred the power to caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar after the later took oath as an interim head of the government following the end of the National Assembly's constitutional term.

After relinquishing the charge of prime minister on August 14, Shehbaz returned to his residence in Lahore, where his grandchildren were waiting to receive him.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz's daughter, Samawiyaah Hamza, and Salman Shahbaz's son, Haider Salman, greeted him with a bouquet and hugs.

Pakistan will now move towards the election phase, which will be held next year as the election commission will draw up new boundaries as a fresh census has been approved by the outgoing government. 

