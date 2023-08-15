Halle Berry enjoys Barbie-themed fun with daughter on 57th birthday

Halle Berry extended her 57th birthday festivities into the week, immersing herself in the Barbie theme alongside her tall daughter, Nahla Ariela Aubry.

Documenting the occasion on her Instagram, the Moonfall star uploaded a series of snapshots from their pink-themed adventure. Along with Nahla, aged 15, and her partner Van Hunt, Berry explored the World of Barbie event in Santa Monica, California.

Sharing a collection of eight images, Berry playfully captioned the carousel with a nod to Nahla's considerable height compared to her own. "My mini me (but not so mini anymore) and my VanO took me to the World of Barbie for my B-day! I got to let my inner Barbie soar!!!!"

Berry expressed her appreciation to her 8.5 million followers, inviting them to explore the exhibit. "And... I absolutely recommend it [Flower emoji]."



The initial snapshot depicted Berry basking in the sun as she lounged in an outdoor chair at the venue, propping up her pink Dolls Kill rhinestone cowboy boots on the table.



In the subsequent photo, Berry and Nahla strolled away from the camera, with Nahla's face obscured and Berry smirking towards the lens. Both donned matching frothy pink mini dresses, commemorating their visit to the Barbie-themed showcase, which had been launched in conjunction with the successful Barbie movie.

Berry's online community couldn't help but notice Nahla's impressive height, as numerous followers commented on it. "Happiest of birthdays to you Queen!!…dang your daughter got really tall!," one commenter expressed. Another remarked,"She’s taller than her mama!!"

Joining Berry and Nahla on their Barbie adventure was Berry's boyfriend, Van Hunt, aged 53. He sported a matching T-shirt and a pink teddy bear backpack. Berry and the singer-songwriter have been in a relationship for three years.