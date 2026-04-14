Diplo reacts to Justin Bieber Coachella set amid mixed reviews

Diplo weighs in on Justin Bieber's much-anticipated performance at Coachella 2026

Justin Bieber’s Coachella performance ended up receiving a divided response, but Diplo was a complete fan of the Grammy winner taking over the stage on Saturday, April 11.

The Baby hitmaker, 32, brought a laidback approach to the music festival and took fans down the memory lane with his early hits like Baby, Sorry, and That Should Be Me.

While some criticised his set for being “lazy” and low effort, Diplo held it in high esteem, saying, "I was surprised he even went [back] to the classics, but the way he played it was amazing," at Maison Martell's Toast to Afrobeats brunch before day 3 of the festival in Indio, California.

The DJ continued, "Nobody [else] could go to Coachella and just sit on his laptop and play off YouTube because that's like — that's legendary. And he gave you a little bit. He was like, 'I got so many hits, here, you get this.' "

Although some fans, and Zara Larsson critiqued Bieber’s chill vibe, Diplo noted that the set was “like being at a party with him."

He added that the lineup was very “diverse,” saying, "They have everybody from Davido to hardcore techno. Nine Inch Noize was awesome last night. It's a little bit of everything for anyone, and you can learn a lot about music."

Alongside Diplo, several artists applauded the Daisies hitmaker on his performance, including Finneas, Labrinth, Lizzo, and more.