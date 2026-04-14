Alec Baldwin shares retirement plans after ‘Rust' tragedy

Alec Baldwin has opened up about wanting to step back from acting and spend more time with his family, saying the years surrounding the fatal Rust shooting changed him in ways he is still processing.

Speaking toThe Hollywood Reporter, Baldwin, 68, reflected on the three and a half years he spent largely at home with wife Hilaria and their seven children following the 2021 death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the Rust film set.

"For me, because of the situation in New Mexico, that was very painful," he said. "I wound up staying home a lot. I was home with my kids for three and a half years. I hardly worked at all."

That period at home, he said, has fundamentally shifted what he wants.

"That's just changing now, I'm going to go off and do a bunch of things, but I was home and I got used to it, and I don't want to leave my house anymore. I don't. I don't want to work anymore. I don't. I really don't. I want to retire and stay home with my kids."

He gave a flavour of what daily life looks like now, recounting a recent moment shopping for ski jackets with his son Romeo.

When Baldwin weighed in on the colour choices, Romeo cut him down to size.

"He looks at me and goes, 'What do you know? You're from Long Island.'" Baldwin added, laughing: "And that's my life now, day after day after day after day."

Hutchins was killed when a gun Baldwin was holding discharged during a rehearsal on the New Mexico set in October 2021.

He was charged with involuntary manslaughter in January 2023, with those charges dropped and then refiled in 2024 before being dismissed with prejudice during his July 2024 trial after a judge ruled prosecutors had withheld evidence.

Baldwin has spoken previously about how much he credits Hilaria, 42, with getting him through the aftermath.

"I don't know where I would be if I didn't have her," he told PEOPLE.

Despite his stated desire to stop working, Baldwin does have several projects still on the horizon, including The Cutting Room Floor and a comedy called National Lampoon's Hollywood Hustle in which he plays a fictionalised version of himself.

He most recently appeared in the Spanish comedy Torrente Presidente, playing Donald Trump.