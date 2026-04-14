Baby Jack Blues joins mother Hailey Bieber to watch pops Justin at Coachella

Justin Bieber had his most important supporter at Coachella this weekend, and he is not yet two years old.

Hailey Bieber, 29, shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram on Monday, 13 April, giving fans a glimpse into the family's Coachella experience as Justin, 32, headlined day two of the festival on Saturday, 11 April.

The post opened with a family photo, apparently taken during one of Justin's rehearsal days, with the couple's son Jack Blues, who was born in August 2024, very much present for the preparations.

In one video, the toddler was caught raising his hands and copying his mum's dance moves as Justin performed on stage, a moment that seemed to delight everyone watching.

He also wore a custom Inked by Dani temporary tattoo reading "Bieberchella" for the occasion, making his allegiances very clear.

The weekend was packed for the whole family.

Hailey also hosted a Rhode activation event just days after collaborating with Justin on the brand's new hydrocolloid pimple stickers, and rounded out her post with photos from that too.

During Justin's headline set, the Coachella livestream picked up a moment that stopped the crowd, as he sang "Everything Hallelujah," which includes the line "Hailey, babe, hallelujah," the camera found Hailey in the audience blowing him a kiss from the crowd.

He then sang the next line, "Baby Jack, hallelujah," to cheers from the festival audience.

Hailey captured the significance of it all in her caption.

"Such a special weekend," she wrote. "Nobody will ever know even an ounce of what it's taken to get here. So grateful for this beautiful life. SO proud. Let's do it all again!!!!"