Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce arrive in NYC after wedding location revealed

Travis Kelce joins Taylor Swift in NYC after bridal outing

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted at their rumoured wedding destination - New York City as the NFL star joined the singer after his boys' trip to the Masters.

The 36-year-old pop superstar managed to avoid the cameras as she walked into a hotel completely hidden under umbrellas, and surrounded by security.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker's fans however recognised her car and excitedly shared pictures on social media.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 36, was also seen arriving at the Plaza hotel along with Gigi Hadid, for a Tommy Hilfiger campaign shoot.

Swift reportedly showed up to support her best friend, and husband-to-be on their shoot but stayed in the garage according to fan-posted photos.

The couple's Big Apple outing comes on the heels of rumours about the city being their wedding destination this July, after long held beliefs of a Rhode Island wedding.

While the wedding destination, and date is still not confirmed by the bride or bridegroom, Swifties are waiting with their eyes peeled to see the Grammy winner take the vows.