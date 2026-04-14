Britney Spears takes major step towards recovery after DUI arrest

Britney Spears is hitting pause – and this time, it’s not for a Vegas residency.

After a recent DUI arrest in California, the pop icon has checked herself into a treatment facility, and surprisingly, her biggest motivators were not managers or lawyers… but her sons.

According to insiders, Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19 – whom she shares with Kevin Federline – played a major role in steering their mom toward rehab.

“She was very upset and shaken after her arrest. And she's terrified of going to jail. It's taken weeks for her to realize that going to rehab is the best option,” as per People Magazine.

Not exactly a lightbulb moment – more like a slow flicker.

"Her team has pushed for treatment since her arrest," the insider continued. "People around her do care a lot and are constantly trying to support her, but it can be difficult. There have been a lot of concerns since the arrest."

But it was her sons who cut through the noise.

"Her sons were a big part of getting her to rehab. They've been clear with her. They just want her to be healthy," the insider said.

The move comes years after the end of her conservatorship in 2021 – a time when, as sources note, life was “structured and more stable.”

Now? A little messier, a little more real.

Stil, the Womanizer singer seems to be leaning into family time. “Thank you guys for all your support… spending time with family and friends is such a blessing !!!,” she shared on Instagram.

Messy comeback era? Maybe. But this time, she’s not doing it alone.