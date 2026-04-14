James Cameron on working with Billie Eilish in new movie: ‘Great’

James Cameron and Billie Eilish are an unlikely pairing, but a new trailer for their upcoming concert film suggests the collaboration has been a natural one.

Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D), which arrives in cinemas on 8 May, documents Eilish's sold-out 2025 world tour and was co-directed by the Avatar and Titanic filmmaker, 71.

A new trailer released on Monday, 13 April, shows the pair side by side in 3D glasses, working through creative decisions together for what promises to be a visually ambitious project.

Cameron sets the tone early in the clip.

"It's your show. It's your creative vision," he tells the 24-year-old singer. "This is going to blow people's minds."

Elsewhere in the trailer, as the pair work through the technical demands of the production, Cameron tells her: "We're going to have to play some games, but we'll make it look great."

Beyond the spectacle, the film appears to offer something more personal, a window into Eilish's relationship with her fanbase.

The trailer shows her with scratches on her hand from running along the barricade high-fiving concertgoers, and captures her reflecting on shows from a tour bus confessional.

"The day of a show, for me, just feels like any day at all. I just feel like I'm going to hang out with my friends," she says.

Later, asked by Cameron whether she loves her fans, she replies simply: "I love them."

She also shares her ambition in plain terms: "I want to be the artist that I would want to be a fan of."

One of the trailer's lighter touches involves Eilish's habit of setting up a "puppy room" at each tour stop, a space where crew members can spend time with dogs from local rescue organisations between the demands of the job.

Cameron was apparently so taken with the idea that he told Eilish he planned to do the same on his next film.

Eilish shared the trailer on Instagram with the caption: "It's almost HEREEEEE." The film hits cinemas 8 May.