Zendaya is feuding with another ‘Euphoria’ star other than Sydney Sweeney

A reported tension between Zendaya and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson has surfaced just as the show's long-awaited third season arrives, adding a new layer to the behind-the-scenes drama that has surrounded the HBO series.

According to sources who spoke to Vanity Fair, the once close collaborators grew apart during the lengthy gap between seasons two and three, with Zendaya becoming less involved in the development of the new instalment.

Notably, she does not have an executive producer credit on season three, having held that role on the first two seasons.

One source suggested the reasons were largely practical.

"Zendaya had an incredibly demanding shooting schedule in 2025 and has several major projects that release this year so she was unable to commit to serving as an executive producer this season," they told Vanity Fair, adding that she has still been vital to the show's development and has approved storylines.

The premiere itself appeared to offer a visual cue.

A video circulating on TikTok showed Zendaya apparently sidestepping a request from Levinson to pose for a photo on the red carpet, dashing off with her team before the picture could be taken.

Levinson has publicly attributed the long delay between seasons to a combination of industry strikes, the cast's competing schedules, and the desire to honour the memories of cast members Eric Dane and Angus Cloud.

Sources suggest the reality behind the scenes was more complicated.

Zendaya stars as Rue Bennett in the series, which returns for its third season today.

Set five years on from the events of season two, the new instalment finds the group of friends now navigating adulthood and grappling with faith, redemption and the nature of evil.