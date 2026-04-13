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Katy Perry denies Ruby Rose sexual assault claims: She has a 'history'

The 'Orange is the New Black' alum accused the pop star of sexually assaulting her two decades ago

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 13, 2026

Katy Perry denies Ruby Rose sexual assault claims: She has a &apos;history&apos;
Katy Perry's rep issues statement after Ruby Rose's shocking allegations

Katy Perry is pushing back against Ruby Rose’s shocking sexual assault claims.

On Monday, April 13, a representative for the pop star called out the actress’ “history” of troublemaking after Rose accused Perry of sexually assaulting her two decades ago.

“The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous reckless lies,” the rep said. “Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named.”

The allegations first surfaced over the weekend on Threads, where the Orange is the New Black alum detailed an incident that took place nearly two decades ago at a nightclub in Melbourne.

Reflecting on why she spoke out now, Rose wrote, “I was only in my early 20s. I'm now 40. It has taken almost 2 decades to say this publicly … I told the story publicly but changed it to be a ‘funny little drunk story' because I didn't know how else to handle it.”

She went on to make further graphic claims about the encounter and said she chose not to file a police report, though she welcomed Perry to sue her.

However, she later seemed to change her stance as she said, “Just left the police station.” 

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