 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, August 15, 2023
By
Web Desk

Angelina Jolie teams up with daughter Vivienne for ‘The Outsiders’ musical

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Angelina Jolie teams up with daughter Vivienne for ‘The Outsiders’ musical
Angelina Jolie teams up with daughter Vivienne for ‘The Outsiders’ musical 

Angelina Jolie is all set to team up with her daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt for the musical adaptation of The Outsiders for Broadway.

The Maleficent star is “excited” to bring the musical version in collaboration with her 15-year-old kid, who is said to have inspired the star to produce a Broadway show.

Angelina will back the play based on S.E. Hinton's novel and Francis Ford Coppola’s 1983 film, starring Tom Cruise, with Vivienne as her volunteer assistant.

While speaking to People Magazine, the beauty gushed over her daughter, she shares with Brad Pitt, saying, "Viv reminds me of my mother in that she isn’t focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives."

"She’s very thoughtful and serious about theatre and working hard to best understand how to contribute,” the actor said, who is also a mother to Shiloh, Zahara, Pax, Maddox and Knox (Vivienne’s twin.)

Angelina decided to take on the project after she accompanied Vivienne for the world premiere of The Outsiders held at La Jolla Playhouse in California earlier this year.

Speaking of Angelina’s excitement regarding her first collaboration with Vivienne, an insider said, "Angelina is excited about this new venture. She believes this is a musical for all ages but particularly resonates with young people.”

“She wants to ensure the team is listening and working with young people every step of the way and that their voices are leading in bringing this production to life on Broadway,” the source added.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry divorce rumours: Are Kate Middleton, William aware of rift? video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry divorce rumours: Are Kate Middleton, William aware of rift?
What condition does Meghan Markle set for divorce on Prince Harry? video

What condition does Meghan Markle set for divorce on Prince Harry?
'Sound of Freedom' makers rip apart QAnon accusations

'Sound of Freedom' makers rip apart QAnon accusations

Kim Kardashian recites 'Search & Rescue' sample at Drake's concert

Kim Kardashian recites 'Search & Rescue' sample at Drake's concert
Halle Berry enjoys Barbie-themed fun with daughter on 57th birthday

Halle Berry enjoys Barbie-themed fun with daughter on 57th birthday

'Young and Restless' star Eric Braeden shares cheerful health update

'Young and Restless' star Eric Braeden shares cheerful health update

Jennifer Garner still putting her children first amid five-year relationship with John Miller

Jennifer Garner still putting her children first amid five-year relationship with John Miller
Kate Middleton, Prince Harry ‘late night calls’ for reconciliation: ‘story has no truth to it’ video

Kate Middleton, Prince Harry ‘late night calls’ for reconciliation: ‘story has no truth to it’
Whitney Houston's friends and family celebrate her 60th birthday at the Legacy of Love Gala

Whitney Houston's friends and family celebrate her 60th birthday at the Legacy of Love Gala
Nicola Peltz forced to sit for on-camera deposition amid $159k wedding lawsuit

Nicola Peltz forced to sit for on-camera deposition amid $159k wedding lawsuit
Selena Gomez shares heartfelt birthday tribute for Steve Martin

Selena Gomez shares heartfelt birthday tribute for Steve Martin
King Charles shares childhood photo with Princess Anne to wish her on 73rd birthday video

King Charles shares childhood photo with Princess Anne to wish her on 73rd birthday