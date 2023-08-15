Angelina Jolie teams up with daughter Vivienne for ‘The Outsiders’ musical

Angelina Jolie is all set to team up with her daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt for the musical adaptation of The Outsiders for Broadway.

The Maleficent star is “excited” to bring the musical version in collaboration with her 15-year-old kid, who is said to have inspired the star to produce a Broadway show.

Angelina will back the play based on S.E. Hinton's novel and Francis Ford Coppola’s 1983 film, starring Tom Cruise, with Vivienne as her volunteer assistant.

While speaking to People Magazine, the beauty gushed over her daughter, she shares with Brad Pitt, saying, "Viv reminds me of my mother in that she isn’t focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives."

"She’s very thoughtful and serious about theatre and working hard to best understand how to contribute,” the actor said, who is also a mother to Shiloh, Zahara, Pax, Maddox and Knox (Vivienne’s twin.)

Angelina decided to take on the project after she accompanied Vivienne for the world premiere of The Outsiders held at La Jolla Playhouse in California earlier this year.

Speaking of Angelina’s excitement regarding her first collaboration with Vivienne, an insider said, "Angelina is excited about this new venture. She believes this is a musical for all ages but particularly resonates with young people.”

“She wants to ensure the team is listening and working with young people every step of the way and that their voices are leading in bringing this production to life on Broadway,” the source added.