PMDC announces new date for MDCAT 2023

Students take an entrance exam at the Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences (LUMHS) in Jamshoro. — APP/File

LAHORE: The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) on Tuesday postponed the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test-2023 (MDCAT 2023) for two weeks.

Earlier, the admission test for the medical and dental colleges — as per the last year’s syllabus — was scheduled to be held on August 27.

The PMDC, however, in view of the directions issued by the federal government, has extended the examination date and announced that the MDCAT for this year will now be held on September 10, 2023 (Sunday).

"It is to inform all MDCAT 2023 aspirants that as per direction from the federal secretary, the Ministry of National Health Service Regulations and Coordination Islamabad, the federal government has decided to extend and reschedule the MDCAT examination to a new date i.e. September 10, 2023,” read the statement.

In the first week of this month, the PMDC decided to convene a council meeting after the dissolved National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Health instructed the body to extend the MDCAT date by two weeks.

After attending the standing committee meeting, the acting registrar of PMDC Dr Azhar Ali Shah said that they were instructed to extend the date of the test by two weeks.

"The PMDC’s council is authorized to extend the date, but if a formal request for an extension from the standing committee is received by the Ministry of Health and PMDC, then we will definitely look into the issue of extending the date," he added.

It may be recalled that PMDC Council decided to conduct MDCAT on August 27th so that the classes should start on time after completing admissions without wasting the time of students.