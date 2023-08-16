Rana Sana, Raja Riaz see polls in February next year

Former Minister Rana Sanaullah (left) and former opposition leader Raja Riaz. — APP/File

Nawaz expected to return to Pakistan to lead campaign for polls.

Polls could be delayed for a few more months, Raja Riaz says.

Delimitation process would conclude by December.

ISLAMABAD: Elections are likely to take place in February next year, former interior minister Rana Sanaullah and leader of the opposition Raja Riaz maintained when commenting on the potential time for general polls in the country, The News reported.

Sanaullah, who represents the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), also mentioned that the party's supremo Nawaz Sharif is expected to return to Pakistan to lead the electoral campaign ahead of the polls.

Rana, while sharing his views when speaking during Geo News programme 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath', said he was sure that the establishment also wanted to conduct elections in 90 days. However, he added, polls would be held in February due to the delimitation of constituencies.

The delimitation process would conclude by December. Ahead of the elections, Nawaz is expected to come back to the country in October to lead the electoral campaign.

The former minister was confident that his party's supremo would be acquitted of the concocted charges like PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz and her husband Captain (retd) Safdar.



Meanwhile, Riaz, too, maintained that elections will be held one week before or after February 15.

Talking to a news channel, he said polls could be delayed for a few more months to steer the country of the present economic situation.

"It is time to save the country, not politics," he added.

Without elaborating much, he said "elders" had decided to hold the election in February 2024.

Before Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar took oath on August 14, former premier and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif expressed hope that the former will ensure the conduct of transparent, free, and impartial elections.