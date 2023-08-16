Brad Pitt expected to make relationship with Ines De Ramon official soon

Brad Pitt may soon officially announce his romance with new ladylove Ines De Ramon now that his divorce from ex Angelina Jolie is allegedly “final.”

The Bullet Train star seems to be moving ahead in his life with his girlfriend, with whom he is said to be spending all of his “free time.”

According to In Touch Weekly, the Hollywood hunk is loving his “ultra-private” relationship with the jewelry designer now that they “basically spending all their free time together.”

“You could say they’re pretty much living together at his homes in L.A. and in Europe, but it’s not like Ines has given up her own home here, not yet anyway,” the insider added of the couple.

The tipster went on to hint that Pitt will soon make his relationship with de Ramon official, saying, “Brad and Ines haven’t gotten to that official stage just yet, but it’s just a matter of time.”

Pitt and de Ramon were first romantically linked together back in November 2022 when they were photographed attending a Bono show together in Los Angeles.

Later, they confirmed their relationship with a loved-up European vacation with an insider alleging that Pitt is “really into” de Ramon.

“There’s a lot to like,” the source said. “She’s gorgeous, smart, funny, loves art and architecture and she isn’t intimidated by him in the least.”

Meanwhile, Pitt may lose the custody of his kids he shares with Jolie to acquire the ownership of their once jointly-owned French winery, Chateau Miraval.