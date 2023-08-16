 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

Brad Pitt expected to make relationship with Ines De Ramon official soon

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Brad Pitt expected to make relationship with Ines De Ramon official soon
Brad Pitt expected to make relationship with Ines De Ramon official soon 

Brad Pitt may soon officially announce his romance with new ladylove Ines De Ramon now that his divorce from ex Angelina Jolie is allegedly “final.”

The Bullet Train star seems to be moving ahead in his life with his girlfriend, with whom he is said to be spending all of his “free time.”

According to In Touch Weekly, the Hollywood hunk is loving his “ultra-private” relationship with the jewelry designer now that they “basically spending all their free time together.”

“You could say they’re pretty much living together at his homes in L.A. and in Europe, but it’s not like Ines has given up her own home here, not yet anyway,” the insider added of the couple.

The tipster went on to hint that Pitt will soon make his relationship with de Ramon official, saying, “Brad and Ines haven’t gotten to that official stage just yet, but it’s just a matter of time.”

Pitt and de Ramon were first romantically linked together back in November 2022 when they were photographed attending a Bono show together in Los Angeles.

Later, they confirmed their relationship with a loved-up European vacation with an insider alleging that Pitt is “really into” de Ramon.

“There’s a lot to like,” the source said. “She’s gorgeous, smart, funny, loves art and architecture and she isn’t intimidated by him in the least.”

Meanwhile, Pitt may lose the custody of his kids he shares with Jolie to acquire the ownership of their once jointly-owned French winery, Chateau Miraval. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry issued stern warning to Meghan Markle video

Prince Harry issued stern warning to Meghan Markle
Jennifer Lopez dodges disaster with daring wardrobe choice

Jennifer Lopez dodges disaster with daring wardrobe choice

King Charles wants to meet Archie, Lilibet video

King Charles wants to meet Archie, Lilibet
Jennifer Lopez shares rare video featuring Ben Affleck singing on 51st birthday: WATCH video

Jennifer Lopez shares rare video featuring Ben Affleck singing on 51st birthday: WATCH
Prince Harry’s friends concerned for Duke video

Prince Harry’s friends concerned for Duke
THIS Hollywood star after Jason Momoa aids desperate Mauian

THIS Hollywood star after Jason Momoa aids desperate Mauian

Sandra Bullock lands in bizarre controversy just days after Bryan Randall tragic death

Sandra Bullock lands in bizarre controversy just days after Bryan Randall tragic death

‘Happy’ Ben Affleck rings in 51st birthday with contentment beside Jennifer Lopez

‘Happy’ Ben Affleck rings in 51st birthday with contentment beside Jennifer Lopez
Alec Baldwin troubles over ‘Rust’ shooting incident not over amid recent findings

Alec Baldwin troubles over ‘Rust’ shooting incident not over amid recent findings

Billie Eilish debuts blingy diamond grills and striking red hair transformation

Billie Eilish debuts blingy diamond grills and striking red hair transformation
Prince Harry, Meghan have 'burnt bridges' with 'Napolean-worthy' earth policy

Prince Harry, Meghan have 'burnt bridges' with 'Napolean-worthy' earth policy
Katherine McPhee's nanny dies in horrific car accident: Star cancels Asian Tour shows

Katherine McPhee's nanny dies in horrific car accident: Star cancels Asian Tour shows