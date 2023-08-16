Meghan Markle needs to ‘redefine’ identity: ‘Can’t harp on old beat forever’

File Footage

Royal experts believe Meghan Markle ‘desperately’ needs this option to reinvent herself and ‘redefine’ her existing identity in the entertainment industry.



Comments about this move and the sheer ‘need’ for this identity switch has been referenced by entertainment expert Mark Boardman.

He broke everything down during an interview with Express UK.

During the course of this interview, he pointed towards the consequences of this move and branded everything ‘positive’.

He believes “The reported acquisition of film rights suggests that while both Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are involved, this project could particularly shine a spotlight on Meghan's Hollywood career.”

Not to mention, “Given her background in acting and her prior familiarity with the entertainment industry, the adaptation could provide her a platform to demonstrate her talents and redefine her identity in this new context.”

This is mainly because Mr Boardman believes “Any move away from public bombshells is in the right direction for Meghan and Harry and is the breakthrough needed.”

However for obvious reasons, “until the writers strike and SAG strikes ends, their next move is firmly halted, but this gives the couple time to look at everything from potential casting, to review of production costs.”

At the end of the day, “I believe this project has the potential to be a pivotal move for Harry and Meghan.”

After all “It’s proven success alone with readers, combined with its thematic resonance with the couple's own lives, offers an enticing opportunity to craft a unique and compelling narrative.”

Before signing off he also issued a bit of advice to Meghan Markle and said, “As the couple navigates this project, they might discover new avenues to share their perspectives and grow within the entertainment industry.”

No statement or comments by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come to light since the announcement.

However, the author who signed away the rights to her book addressed the media frenzy around the news and said, “I'm so thrilled about working with Netflix and Archewell to bring Meet Me at the Lake to the screen” because “Will and Fern's [main characters] love story is dear to my heart, and I can't imagine a more perfect partnership.”