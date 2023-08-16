 
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Lionel Messi's massive 9-goal streak propels Inter Miami to Leagues Cup final

CHESTER, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 15: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF shoots the ball in the first half during the Leagues Cup 2023 semifinals match between Inter Miami CF and Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park on August 15, 2023 in Chester, Pennsylvania.—AFP
Argentine legend Lionel Messi's 9th goal within his 6th game for Inter Miami propelled the team to the final of the Leagues Cup with a 4-1 victory over Philadelphia Union on Tuesday.

This triumph positions the club on the brink of clinching its inaugural trophy after four seasons of competition.

Since joining Inter Miami, Messi's performance has been nothing less than sensational. This impressive feat has not only placed him at the pinnacle of the Leagues Cup scoring chart but also solidified his status as a game-changing force on the field.

Remarkably, within just a few weeks, Messi has already ascended to the third spot on Inter Miami's all-time scoring list. With a mere 20-goal gap behind fellow countryman Gonzalo Higuain, the club's top scorer, Messi's rapid rise has etched his name into the team's history books.

During the game against Philadelphia Union, Messi showcased his prowess in the 20th minute by launching a formidable low rocket from beyond 30 yards out. The ball deftly evaded the outstretched fingers of Union's keeper Andre Blake, ricocheting off the right post and finding the back of the net.

The first half continued to witness Inter Miami's dominance as Spanish veteran Jordi Alba contributed a third goal in stoppage time, solidifying the team's commanding lead. 

Although Alejandro Bedoya managed to pull one back for Philadelphia with 17 minutes left, any hopes of a Union comeback were swiftly dashed as David Ruiz sealed Miami's victory with a fourth goal in the 84th minute.

Nashville SC's victory over Monterrey in the other Leagues Cup semifinal set the stage for a championship clash against Inter Miami. The ultimate trophy showdown is scheduled for August 19 in Nashville, Tennessee, where the two teams will vie for supremacy.

This annual Leagues Cup, bridging MLS and Mexico's Liga MX, has taken on a new dimension this year by including all teams from both leagues. As the anticipation builds for the final showdown, Lionel Messi's unparalleled impact on Inter Miami's meteoric rise continues to captivate the football world.

