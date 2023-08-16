 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

Netflix deletes trailer for Prince Harry's documentary

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Netflix on Wednesday deleted the trailer for Prince Harry's upcoming documentary after sharing it on Twitter.

The trailer for the Heart of Invictus was posted with the caption, "Heart of Invictus follows a group of extraordinary competitors from around the globe: service members who have experienced life-changing injuries or illnesses on their road to the Invictus Games. Premiers August 30."

 
Netflix deletes trailer for Prince Harrys documentary

It was not immediately known why the streaming giant deleted the trailer.

The trailer is available on the Twitter account of Violet Films.

Netflix deletes trailer for Prince Harrys documentary


More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are looking like ‘dangerously obsolescent goods’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are looking like ‘dangerously obsolescent goods’
Quinton Aaron gives shut-up call to Sandra Bullock haters amid Tuohys family lawsuit

Quinton Aaron gives shut-up call to Sandra Bullock haters amid Tuohys family lawsuit

‘He’s moved on’: Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson break up after 2 years of dating

‘He’s moved on’: Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson break up after 2 years of dating
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘losing ground’ on Prince William’s new ‘battlefield’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘losing ground’ on Prince William’s new ‘battlefield’
‘Barbie’ overtakes ‘The Dark Knight’ to become Warner Bros. highest-grossing domestic release

‘Barbie’ overtakes ‘The Dark Knight’ to become Warner Bros. highest-grossing domestic release
Prince Harry ‘not royal nor content creator: ‘What does he even do?’

Prince Harry ‘not royal nor content creator: ‘What does he even do?’
Raquel Leviss sans fear shares her unfiltered truth on NSFW video

Raquel Leviss sans fear shares her unfiltered truth on NSFW video
Trailer for Prince Harry's Netflix documentary released video

Trailer for Prince Harry's Netflix documentary released

Rebel Wilson says IVF struggle was ‘worth it’ as she celebrates daughter Royce

Rebel Wilson says IVF struggle was ‘worth it’ as she celebrates daughter Royce

Prince William and Kate Middleton capitalize on Lionesses popularity

Prince William and Kate Middleton capitalize on Lionesses popularity

Meghan Markle hasn’t just ‘burned bridges: ‘Napoleon-worthy scorched earth'

Meghan Markle hasn’t just ‘burned bridges: ‘Napoleon-worthy scorched earth'
Raquel Leviss says Bravo hasn’t paid her for ‘Scandoval’ after making her ‘the ultimate villain’

Raquel Leviss says Bravo hasn’t paid her for ‘Scandoval’ after making her ‘the ultimate villain’