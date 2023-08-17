 
Thursday, August 17, 2023
Sarah Ferguson gets entry in 'family occasions', King Charles 'accepts' her

Thursday, August 17, 2023

Sarah Ferguson is getting a new level of acceptance from King Charles III.

The Duchess of York is bouncing back after years of humiliation as she scores an invite to the Royal Family Christmas.

Royal expert Jennie Bond touched upon how difficult was it for Fergie to be in the same room as Queen Elizabeth II after splitting from Prince Andrew.

She said he found it "difficult" even to be in the same room as her, "after all the shame she had brought on the family, but the Queen was always more conciliatory."

She adds: “And now King Charles is showing that he accepts her as part of the family and has begun including her in family occasions. And that is good to see."

The expert told OK!: "I always thought it was hard to watch the girls at big family gatherings or public events without their mother alongside. It was a silent but obvious humiliation for Fergie. But she never complained about it publicly.

"I find her podcast very gushing and mostly full of a lot of hot air, but there are occasional titbits, for example about playing a big role in her grandchildren’s lives, and about writing to the King,” said Ms Bond.

This comes as Fergie fondly spoke about King Charles initiatives in environment that helped her granddaughter Sienna.

“ I had some pictures made up into a card and wrote to the King and I said your vision was the greatest success ever and it was Sienna’s favourite thing ever.

"I just love that idea that really a two-year-old has gone out in the world and said ‘you are on the right track’... all his climate change talk, all his vision, all his wishes and now it’s all coming to fruition.

