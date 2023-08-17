Sam Asghari officially files for divorce after ‘major blowup’ with Britney Spears

Sam Asghari has officially filed for divorce from Britney Spears after one year of marriage, citing, “irreconcilable differences.”

The aspiring actor made the shocking move on Wednesday just hours after it was reported that he and the popstar have parted ways amid singer’s cheating allegations.

In the filed divorce documents, Asghari mentioned their date of separation as July 28 while asking the Toxic hitmaker to pay for spousal support and his attorneys fees.

In the filed documents, the Can You Keep a Secret? star’s lawyer, Neal Hersh, has alluded that Asghari could contest for prenup, confirming rumours he is forcing Spears to renegotiate their prenup.

“[He] has yet to determine the full nature and extent of the separate property assets and obligations of each party,” the divorce documents read, as per TMZ.

“There are various items of community and quasi-community assets and debts, the full nature and extent of which are unknown to [Sam] at this time,” it added.

Meanwhile, Spears was seen sans her wedding ring as she was photographed in her Mercedes-Benz in Los Angeles on the same day her estranged husband filed for divorce.

Speaking of their split, an insider claimed that Spears has maintained she did not cheat on Asghari, revealing the singer is “hurt” and “has not been doing well.”

“Britney and Sam have split. She's adamant she didn't cheat," the source spilt of Hold Me Closer singer. "The two haven't got along for a while and it finally came to an end after a major blowup."

Spears received the blow just few day after her sons, Sean and Jayden, whom she shares with ex Kevin Federline, moved to Hawaii without saying her goodbye.