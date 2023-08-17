 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, August 17, 2023
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears seems unaffected as Sam Asghari files for divorce

By
Web Desk

Thursday, August 17, 2023

Britney Spears seems unaffected as Sam Asghari files for divorce
Britney Spears seems unaffected as Sam Asghari files for divorce

Britney Spears appeared unfazed despite receiving major blow from her husband Sam Asghari who filed for divorce just fourteen months after they tied the knot.

The Toxic singer, who stepped out in Los Angeles without her wedding ring in the aftermath of the divorce rumours, took to Instagram to talk about buying a horse.

According to report published by TMZ, Spears had cheated on Asghari, however, the popstar has declined the allegations and went on to share a cryptic post on her social media. 

In her recent Instagram snap, Spears appeared in high spirit as she could be seen riding a horse in a yellow top and black shorts.

“Buying a horse soon!!!” she penned beside the snap. “So many options it’s kinda hard!!! A horse called Sophie and another called Roar???”

“I can’t make up my mind!!! Should I join the camaraderie and put a pink cowboy hat on??? Either way I think I found my sweet spot with Roar!!!

It is not clear what Spears wanted to establish with post, however, it seems like the popstar is ignoring reports of her being unfaithful to her husband.

As for Asghari, he filed for divorce just hours after news of his separation from the Spears made way to the media.

Citing “irreconcilable differences,” he mentioned their date of separation as July 28 and asked the singer to pay for spousal support and his attorneys fees.

More From Entertainment:

Sam Asghari officially files for divorce after ‘major blowup’ with Britney Spears

Sam Asghari officially files for divorce after ‘major blowup’ with Britney Spears

Doja Cat responds to fan unfollowing: 'Defeating a long-standing beast'

Doja Cat responds to fan unfollowing: 'Defeating a long-standing beast'
Sophie Turner playfully teases husband Joe Jonas with swifties friendship bracelet

Sophie Turner playfully teases husband Joe Jonas with swifties friendship bracelet

Ed Sheeran shatters Super Bowl expectations: 'I'll only perform with another artist'

Ed Sheeran shatters Super Bowl expectations: 'I'll only perform with another artist'
Sam Asghari threatens to expose Britney Spears' secrets in prenup battle

Sam Asghari threatens to expose Britney Spears' secrets in prenup battle
Meghan Markle always wanted to go back to US? 'Patching things up' is ridiculous'

Meghan Markle always wanted to go back to US? 'Patching things up' is ridiculous'
Princess Diana wanted 'wedding dress' to have 'secrets' for the public: report

Princess Diana wanted 'wedding dress' to have 'secrets' for the public: report
Meghan Markle making Royals 'worried' with potential memoir video

Meghan Markle making Royals 'worried' with potential memoir
Queen Elizabeth II wanted Kate Middleton to get 'proper job', leave holiday resorts

Queen Elizabeth II wanted Kate Middleton to get 'proper job', leave holiday resorts
Keke Palmer fires back at Darius's mom-shaming comments in Usher's new music video

Keke Palmer fires back at Darius's mom-shaming comments in Usher's new music video
Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa enjoy bowling night to dispel feud rumours

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa enjoy bowling night to dispel feud rumours
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari 'splitting' amid cheating accusations? Insider

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari 'splitting' amid cheating accusations? Insider