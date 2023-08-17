Britney Spears seems unaffected as Sam Asghari files for divorce

Britney Spears appeared unfazed despite receiving major blow from her husband Sam Asghari who filed for divorce just fourteen months after they tied the knot.

The Toxic singer, who stepped out in Los Angeles without her wedding ring in the aftermath of the divorce rumours, took to Instagram to talk about buying a horse.

According to report published by TMZ, Spears had cheated on Asghari, however, the popstar has declined the allegations and went on to share a cryptic post on her social media.

In her recent Instagram snap, Spears appeared in high spirit as she could be seen riding a horse in a yellow top and black shorts.

“Buying a horse soon!!!” she penned beside the snap. “So many options it’s kinda hard!!! A horse called Sophie and another called Roar???”

“I can’t make up my mind!!! Should I join the camaraderie and put a pink cowboy hat on??? Either way I think I found my sweet spot with Roar!!!

It is not clear what Spears wanted to establish with post, however, it seems like the popstar is ignoring reports of her being unfaithful to her husband.

As for Asghari, he filed for divorce just hours after news of his separation from the Spears made way to the media.

Citing “irreconcilable differences,” he mentioned their date of separation as July 28 and asked the singer to pay for spousal support and his attorneys fees.