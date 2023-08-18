 
Friday, August 18, 2023
Nadeem Kausar

Ali Mardan Domki picked as Balochistan caretaker CM

Nadeem Kausar

Friday, August 18, 2023

Sardar Ali Mardan Domki. — Reporter
  • Governor signs summary for caretaker CM's appointment.
  • First meeting of parliamentary panel ended without any result.
  • Balochistan Assembly was dissolved on August 12.

QUETTA: Ali Mardan Domki has been selected as the caretaker chief minister for Balochistan by a parliamentary panel and a summary in this regard has been approved by Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar, Geo News reported Friday, citing sources.

Domki belongs to the Lahri area of Balochistan and is the son of former senator Mir Hazor Bakhsh Domki, who was a lawmaker from 1975 to 1977.

The development comes after the first round of the talks between members of the committee — formed by Speaker Speaker Balochistan Assembly Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali — failed to agree on a name a day earlier.

The committee was formed following three days of talks sans results between outgoing Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and the Opposition Leader in the dissolved Balochistan Assembly Malik Sikandar Khan.

The sources said Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar has signed the summary he received from the speaker's office.

The assembly was dissolved on August 12, the day it completed its five-year tenure. The dissolution of the assembly prompts the process of picking a caretaker setup, which facilitates the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in holding the general polls.

The elections will see a delay as the ECP has announced the delimitation process, which will complete in mid-December, meaning that the polls will take place some months later. 

