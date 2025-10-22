Security forces 'crush terrorist formation, kill six' in Dalbandin

Security personnel patrol with vehicles on a street in Quetta, Balochistan. — AFP/File

Forces target formation hiding in mountains.

TTP tunnels, hideouts destroyed in Bajaur operation.

Terrorist killed, several injured in Bajaur operation.



The Pakistan Armed Forces have killed six Fitna al-Hindustan terrorists in the Dalbandin area of district Chagai in Balochistan, security sources told Geo News on Wednesday.

Security forces launched a timely and precise operation after tracking the formation hiding in the mountains through aerial reconnaissance, they added.

The operation completely dismantled the formation, reducing threats to forces and civilians, security sources said.

In a separate operation in Bajaur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan forces eliminated hideouts and tunnels of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) alias Fitna al-Khawarij.

A terrorist was killed in an intense fire exchange when security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation at a cave in Shahi Tangi forest, security sources said.

Several others fled the area after suffering injuries during the exchange of fire.

During the operation, Pakistan forces also recovered weapons, explosive materials and communication equipment used by the terrorists.

Pakistan has witnessed an alarming rise in cross-border terror incidents, particularly in the bordering provinces of KP and Balochistan, since the Afghan Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021.

Tension heightened between the two neighbouring nations over cross-border terror incidents, with the Taliban regime reluctant to take decisive action against terrorist groups, launching attacks in Pakistan from the Afghan soil.

Instead of addressing Pakistan's concerns over such incidents, the Taliban forces, backed by their affiliated militant groups, attacked multiple Pakistan army posts on October 12.

In their retaliatory strikes, Pakistan killed more than 200 Afghan Taliban and affiliated militants, while 23 soldiers laid down their lives during the clashes.

Pakistan also conducted "precision strikes" in Afghanistan's Kandahar province and Kabul, crushing terrorists' multiple strongholds.

The two nations have since agreed to a ceasefire, with delegations from both countries scheduled to meet in Istanbul, Turkiye, on October 25 to hold further discussions on burning issues.