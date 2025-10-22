After KP CM's objections, Centre approves bulletproof vehicles' transfer to Balochistan

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi interacts with journalists. — Radio Pakistan/File

Vehicles will be used to enhance counterterrorism efforts: Naqvi

KP CM Sohail Afridi describes vehicles as "an insult" to police force.

Balochistan is also affected by terrorism, says CM Sarfraz Bugti.



Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has approved the immediate dispatch of bulletproof vehicles, refused by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, to Balochistan for strengthening counterterrorism operations in the province governed by the Pakistan People's Party.

Naqvi announced on his X account in response to a request from Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti. The Balochistan chief minister had requested the interior minister to transfer those bulletproof vehicles to Balochistan if the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is not willing to acquire them.

"Like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan is also affected by terrorism. An appeal to the Interior Minister that if the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is refusing to acquire bulletproof vehicles, then they should be transferred to the Balochistan government so that terrorism can be effectively countered," Bugti posted on X.

Naqvi, while accepting the request posted, "CM Sahib done. These bulletproof vehicles will be sent to Balochistan immediately to enhance counter-terrorism efforts. Thank you for raising this."





The development came after Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi announced that the provincial government would return the bulletproof vehicles to the federation, describing them as “substandard and outdated.”

Presiding over his first formal meeting after assuming the office, CM Afridi said that a couple of days ago, the interior ministry had provided bulletproof vehicles to the KP police to meet the security challenges that they face across the province.

Criticising Naqvi, KP chief minister said the bulletproof vehicles were "an insult" to the police force. He also directed that the security provided to former chief ministers be restored to ensure their protection and dignity.