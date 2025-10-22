Naqvi meets religious scholars, dispels rumours of seminaries, mosques closure

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday visited the residence of Grand Mufti of Pakistan, Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman. —APP

Dispelling rumours about the closure of madrassas and mosques, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday assured religious scholars that the government has no plans to shut down seminaries.

The minister made these remarks during a meeting with religious scholars, including Grand Mufti of Pakistan, Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman, and head of Pakistan Sunni Tehreek (PST) Muhammad Sarwat Ejaz Qadr. Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon and provincial minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah were also present.

The meeting discussed in detail the recent developments in the country and other issues of concern to religious scholars. The ulema shared their views on various matters and conveyed their reservations to the minister.

Naqvi attentively listened to the scholars’ concerns and assured them that all legitimate issues would be addressed on a priority basis. Both sides agreed to hold a detailed follow-up meeting in Islamabad soon to continue the dialogue.

Minister Naqvi reiterated that the government would not interfere in the internal affairs of mosques and madrassas. He also announced the appointment of a focal person to ensure continuous coordination between the government and the religious community.

In today's meeting with PST head Qadri, the interior minister said that certain elements were spreading propaganda regarding the closure of religious institutions, clarifying that no madrassa or mosque will be closed.

Naqvi praised the services of religious scholars in promoting unity and interfaith harmony, noting their vital role during Marka-e-Haq.

Highlighting the country’s current economic progress, the interior minister said Pakistan has entered a “take-off phase” and urged all citizens to play a constructive role in national development.

The minister reiterated that everyone has the right to peaceful protest within the limits of the law. “Today, we must all stand united for Pakistan,” the security czar added.

Qadri assured the government of his full cooperation in promoting religious harmony and national unity.