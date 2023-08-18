Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘troubled marriage’ still a reality: ‘big test’

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s marriage is "troubled" as the royal couple reportedly disagree on how to raise their children Archie and Lilibet in US, a royal expert has claimed.



Royal expert Lady Colin Campbell claimed this saying that "very many reliable sources" have told her about it.

The OK! Magazine quoted Lady C claiming that Meghan and Harry's royal marriage seems to be faltering again, adding that it could be affecting their parenting skills.

She said, "You can't bring children up divorced from reality and the world."

The royal expert went on to say the "troubled marriage" between Archie and Lilibet parents is still a reality.

Royal expert Tom Bower supported Lady Colin Campbell’s claims saying Harry and Meghan’s marriage faces a "big test" as they clash over their cultural interests that are also affecting their parenting styles.

Bower said, “In the end, what is always an issue is how to bring up your children, and if you can’t agree on that, it becomes a major problem. That’s going to be their next big test, how are they going to educate and bring up the children?."